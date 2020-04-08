Karole Kasita features Mudra and Ddumba on ‘Corona’ | VIDEO

Karole Kasita features Dancehall singer Mudra and Cover artiste Ddumba on a brand new song titled ‘Corona’ aimed at sensitizing Ugandans about the Coronavirus disease.

We are into week two of the quarantine and lock down period set by government to keep people at their homes as a way of avoiding the spread of COVID-19.

Mudra

Ugandan artistes have done the most in sensitizing people about how the dangerous disease spreads and how one can keep safe through these trying times.

Karole Kasita adds her voice to the many as she releases her own song about Coronavirus and she features Kawempe-based Dancehall artiste Mudra.

Ddumba Muzafaru

Renown cover artiste Ddumba Muzafaru also features on the song produced by D’Mario as the trio urge Ugandans to follow the guidelines set by the government. Watch the video here:

