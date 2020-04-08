Pastor Bugembe pleads with landlords to be kind during COVID-19 crisis

Light The World Church Ministries leader, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has pleaded to Landlords across the countly to be tolerant with their tenants during this period of COVID-19 crisis.

Pastor Bugembe made the plea on behalf of several Ugandans who have raised the concern on many occasions hoping that the Head of State will address it in his COVID-19 awareness speeches in vain.

As he was speaking in an interview, Pastor Bugembe called upon all the landlords across the country to show kindness to their tenants by not pestering them for rent during these tough times.

His plea comes in at time when events promoter Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex exempted his tenants from paying rent for a period of three (3) months as he also promised to foot their utility bills.

Bugembe went ahead and requested fellow artists not to put their entertainment profession to shame by asking for compensation for their aborted events due to the crisis.

Please, please my fellow artists/comedians and all other entertainers let not shame our profession by asking the Head of State for compensation following the aborted concerts that most of you had organized. If you do ask for compensation, the nation will look at you as a bad person or opportunist because the president is not the one who brought about the pandemic. So if this period squeezes you just seek help from your friends, family and relatives otherwise you will be an embarrassment our arts industry. I also plead to Landlords to be kind, tolerant and show good hearts to your tenants during this crisis period. In fact, you can even forgive your tenants during these times and you shouldn’t wait for Museveni to tell you because you also see the situation because we need to fight this crisis altogether. Pastor Bugembe

