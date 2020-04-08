Swangz Avenue releasing first short movie ‘Rolex’ on Sunday

As we earlier announced in April 2019, Swangz Avenue has been seriously considering to venture into African movies production and it is now set to release its very first short movie titled ‘Rolex’ on Sunday 12 April 2020.

The Industrial Area-based film production house has been known for producing big budget TV commercials and supporting foreign film projects. This is their first shot in film and they have started with a short film.

Titled ‘Rolex’, the movie is Directed by the multi-talented Benon Mugumbya, Written by Benon Mugumbya and Hosea Jjemba.

‘Rolex’ will be released on the Swangz Avenue YouTube channel this Sunday, 12th April 2020, the timing couldn’t be better has lots of people are stuck at home and enjoying entertainment on their devices.

Shot in Kampala, the storyline is about a gang of four thieves with diverging ideas on how to share the spoils. It features Masaba Rogers, River Dan Ruganju, Yusuf Kaija Boxer, and Sebo Lule Raymond.

We have been telling stories through music and TV commercials for over 10 years and now we want to bring those stories to the cinema. This is one step in that direction. Benon Mugumbya when asked what inspired Swangz to venture into movies

Swangz Films has produced several memorable TV commercials including the famous MTN Bosco AD, Airtel 4G featuring the Karamajongs, Airtel Uganda Cranes, and many more.

They have also produced some stunning music videos for artists like Bebe Cool, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Ykee Benda, A Pass, Sheebah and many more.

‘Rolex’ will stream free of charge on the Swangz Avenue social media pages.

