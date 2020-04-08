Winnie Nwagi uses daughter as weights to work out from home

No weights, no problem! Up on her shoulders, Winnie Nwagi horizontally places her 9-year-old daughter as she performs a set of squats at home to keep fit during quarantine.

Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi is addicted to working out and her fitness is something she never compromises for anything. No matte how tight her schedules could be, she will still fix a few minutes to sweat it out.

Her social media pages are filled up with videos of her working out in gym and she usually uses that to inspire several of her followers and fans. Well, her body is evidence of the hard work she invests in the workouts.

As everybody is stuck at home during this quarantine period, the gyms were sealed off to prevent crowding as a measure of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Swangz Avenue songstress shared a video of herself working out from home as she used her daughter as her weights. The little girl was put on Nwagi’s shoulders as the songstress performed a few squats.

It is adorable. isn’t it? Well, a few of her followers and critics disagree as they reveal that such workout routines are endangering for the young child.

What do you make of the act?

