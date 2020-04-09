A Pass wants to sue Bebe for editing him into the ‘Corona Distance’ video

A Pass is still stuck on trashing Bebe Cool’s Corona Distance project. In his latest revelation, A Pass plans to take the Gagamel singer to court for editing him into the project’s music video.

Many Ugandans are stuck at their homes in obedience to government’s set quarantine and curfew guidelines as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A Pass seems dedicated to keep us all entertained through this period.

A Pass, John Blaq, Vinka, Azawi, Fik Fameica, Fresh Kid, Fresh Daddy, Paper Daddy, and Akira were all featured by Bebe Cool on a song dubbed Corona Distance (Chapter One) aimed at sensitizing people about COVID-19.

Since its release, however, A Pass has distanced himself from the song and often mocked Bebe Cool’s part in the song. He has often trashed the song and pointed out how he was forced onto the project.

The project’s video is now out and A Pass is not happy that he was included in the video. Through his social media, the singer revealed that his part was edited into the video without his consent and he wants to sue Bebe for that.

Baganye Okunzija muluyimba ate nebanteka mu video…. After Corona I am taking them to court. I was dancing my things at home and they edited the clip and put me in. A Pass

We hope he is just being the comical A Pass that we have always known to joke around everything.

