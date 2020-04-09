UK-based Ugandan songstress Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina has urged her fans to take COVID-19 serious after losing her grandmother to the deadly disease.

The deadly Coronavirus has already registered scores of lives lost and several others keep being infected with the disease. As of today; 1,484,811 people are the confirmed cases while 88,538 have died from the disease worldwide.

Uganda’s statistics still show that no death has been registered due to Coronavirus despite 53 people being confirmed positive for the disease as of today.

That could be attributed to the strict guidelines that have been passed by the Ugandan government in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing, washing of hands, self-quarantining, and 7pm-7am curfew have all played a big role in keeping the number of those infected within Uganda down.

Ugandans living in the diaspora have, however, registered several cases with friends and relatives succumbing to the disease. Those living in United Kingdom and America seem the most affected.

Ang3lina, a renown songstress with hit songs like Ghetto Lovin‘, Touchin‘ Body, Drum Drum, Ronaldo, Oh Na Na, among others, lost her grand mother due to Coronavirus.

The ATR records singer revealed the sad news through her social media pages. In the message, she urged her fans to take COVID-19 seriously and not to underestimate the disease which took her grandmother’s life.

If you a true fan of mine and have been following me since the days of ghetto loving, you will know that I rarely ever respond to stories online. Just to clear the air. But what’s really brought me here is really to warn you guys, my fans that COVID-19 is a serious virus. Please do not underestimate this pandemic. I have unfortunately lost a very dear Jajja (grandma) of mine to this virus. Someone who was very prominent in my early childhood years. Please let’s stay safe. I love you all. Take care of yourselves. Stay indoors Ang3lina | Facebook

May her soul Rest In Peace.

