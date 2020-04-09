Catherine Kusasira offers her Land Cruiser V8 to the National Task Force

Former Golden Band singer-cum-presidential adviser Catherine Kusasira Sserugga has offered her Land Cruiser V8 to help in transporting pregnant women and sick mothers in this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nkola Ya Taxi singer offered the car, which was gifted to her by president Museveni, to the National Task Force to ease on the transportation of sick women.

While in partnership with Hill Water management, Catherine Kusasira also donated 500 boxes of mineral water to the sick and medical personnel who are working tirelessly to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

Police officer opening the car door for Catherine Kusasira (Photo credit Bukedde Online)

Kasusira also called upon the public to adhere to the government and experts’ advice of staying home in order to keep safe so as to curb on the spread of the disease.

This comes in just a few days after the president requested all those who are willing and are capable of donating first-hand four-wheel drive cars to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Read Also: Catherine Kusasira apologizes for asking for compensation over canceled concerts