Fan questions Ykee Benda’s engineering degree he acquired from Algeria

We are all aware that singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda is one of the most educated artists among established musicians on the local entertainment scene.

For a fact, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Bajmoktha in Algeria. Last evening, however, one of his followers questioned his education levels.

A Twitter user (@akampa) jotted down questioning where exactly did Ykee Benda get his first-class degree in engineering.

But where did he get that first-class in engineering?? maybe SLAU?? akampa

When the Muna Kampala hitmaker crossed paths with the tweet, he was quick to sub-tweet with the name of the University where he acquired his degree. He also trolled Akampa back.

University of Bajmoktha Anaba Algeria….sit down and stay down! Ykee Benda

The follower then continued to mock him by stating that the education levels from that university must be so down.

Education levels there must be so down then akampa

