It is fun moving out without boxers – Weasel Manizo

Singer Douglas Mayanja, better known by stage name Weasel, stunned his fans when he openly disclosed that he finds it okay to have a stroll without his boxers.

Weasel Manizo opened up about his rare act as he was speaking in an interview after he was asked to mention a few of his secret habits that most of his fans don’t know about him.

Sometimes I move out without boxers but it is okay though a person has to put on them. Weasel

In the interview, he defended his habit of sometimes moving without boxers saying he that he feels sweet when fresh air goes through his private parts.

The Goodlyfe singer went ahead to reveal that ladies enjoy it the more because they are often spotted without undies on several occasions in the night clubs.

Below is the video clip:

