Most coronavirus songs are boring and lack creativity – Edward Sendi

Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show music critic Edward Sendi has also joined local rapper Gravity Omutujju in trashing songs sang in sensitization about the deadly Coronavirus.

The KT promotions spokesperson aired out his thoughts stating that the songs are “boring and lack creativity” as he was speaking to Spark TV through a phone call interview.

During the interview, Edward Sendi was asked to compare Bobi Wine’s Corona Virus Alert jam to Bebe Cool’s Corona Distance track. Sendi stated that musically, Bebe Cool’s song is better than Bobi’s.

He went ahead to claim that Bobi Wine’s song is has gained too much airplay on the local and international media platforms because of the power he possesses and the luck.

Recently, Gravity Omutujju called upon fellow artists to stop feeding the public with their boring COVID-19 songs but rather offer them with food stuffs to help them live through these hard times safely.

