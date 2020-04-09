Weasel involved in nasty heated exchange with brothers

Basing on information reaching our news desk, all is not well amongst the Mayanja brothers after they got involved in a nasty verbal exchange.

This is after singer Weasel Manizo, born Douglas Mayanja, posted a video on his Instagram account burning one of the T-shirts that his elder brother Henry Kasozi makes under his branding company Fling Fire.

He then captioned the post saying, “I don’t deal with dirty mind. I don’t buy it. Fling Fire. I love Uganda but not de devils in it stay home.”

It is reported that Weasel Manizo was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Pallaso and Henry Kasozi where they hurled insults to one another to the extent of almost exchanging fists.

The verbal exchange is said to have sparked off when Weasel got tipsy after sipping a few bottles of beer and whiskey while at Chameleone’s new manager’s home in Kyanja.

Reports claim that Weasel was angered when Pallaso insulted him. He also called the TGM C.E.O a “broke nigga.”

Henry Kasozi

Their elder brother Kasozi then took the trouble to try to cool the heat but Weasel wasn’t ready for that and instead turned the guns against him. He boldly insulted Kasozi by branding him as a product of ‘Slave trade’ adding that for all the years he spent in the US, he was only a T-shirt street vendor.

Going by the comments on Weasel’s Instagram post, it is only Chameleone backing up Weasel as he urged Weasel to pray for the devil. Below is the screenshot of the post.

