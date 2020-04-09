News

WELCOME ZUCHU! Diamond’s WCB unveils new ‘queen of Bongo Flava’

Josh Ruby
Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classic Baby record label keeps expanding and it unveiled a new songstress named Zuchu on Wednesday 8th April 2020.

Zuchu is a talented female Singer, Vocalist, and Songwriter. She comes from a musical family being the daughter of veteran Bongo musician Khadija Kopa.

Zuchu participated in Wasafi Classic Baby’s Women’s Month campaign in which she sang the chorus to the WCB-produced song dubbed ‘Superwoman’.

While unveiling Zuchu, Diamond Platnumz posted a teaser video on his social media platforms in which he revealed what a talented Vocalist, Singer, and Songwriter she is.

Through her Instagram account, the excited Zuchu also revealed that she is grateful for the new opportunity. She thanked Diamond and the WCB team whilst urging fans to be on the look out for her new music.

It's a huge Honor to finally fulfill My Dream, Na pia ni baraka na bahati kubwa sana to be signed under The Biggest Label In Africa @wcb_wasafi Nikiwa kama mwanamke ndoto yangu kubwa ni kutumia kipaji changu kuthibitisha ule usemi "Power's not given to you. You have to take it" yaani "Nguvu Haiji Kwa Kupewa, Bali Kwa Kujitengenezea Mwenyewe". Na hii ni ili kufuta imani na dhana potofu kuwa wanawake hawawezi bila ya kuwezeshwa. Na muhimu zaidi pia safari yangu katika muziki iende kuwatia nguvu wanawake wote kupambana katika kutimiza ndoto zao. Kwa zaidi ya miaka minne niliisubiri siku hii. Thank you @diamondplatnumz and whole of @wcb_wasafi Management for believing in my talent. Expect The Absolute Best. To All Music Lovers from All Over The World, Ninaitegemea sana support yenu. Asante Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kipaji na nafasi hii, Ninakuomba uniongoze katika njia yenye Mafanikio. #Zuchu #WCB4LIFE

Rayvanny also went ahead and shared the good news with his fans as they welcomed a new member to the record label. In his post on Facebook, Rayvanny referred to Zuchu as “the new Queen of Bongo Flava.”

Zuchu joins a team of big stars in Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Mbosso, and Queen Darleen. She becomes the second female star to be signed to the Tanzanian record label after Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen.

Wasafi has had a few members join and leave before their contracts run out. The likes of Rich Mavoko and Harmonize had to force their way out of the label citing several issues and favoritism within the camp.

Does the new entrant have the talent and zeal to persevere through the challenges within the camp? Time will tell. Welcome Zuchu!

