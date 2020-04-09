WELCOME ZUCHU! Diamond’s WCB unveils new ‘queen of Bongo Flava’

Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classic Baby record label keeps expanding and it unveiled a new songstress named Zuchu on Wednesday 8th April 2020.

Zuchu is a talented female Singer, Vocalist, and Songwriter. She comes from a musical family being the daughter of veteran Bongo musician Khadija Kopa.

Zuchu participated in Wasafi Classic Baby’s Women’s Month campaign in which she sang the chorus to the WCB-produced song dubbed ‘Superwoman’.

While unveiling Zuchu, Diamond Platnumz posted a teaser video on his social media platforms in which he revealed what a talented Vocalist, Singer, and Songwriter she is.

Through her Instagram account, the excited Zuchu also revealed that she is grateful for the new opportunity. She thanked Diamond and the WCB team whilst urging fans to be on the look out for her new music.

Rayvanny also went ahead and shared the good news with his fans as they welcomed a new member to the record label. In his post on Facebook, Rayvanny referred to Zuchu as “the new Queen of Bongo Flava.”

Zuchu joins a team of big stars in Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Mbosso, and Queen Darleen. She becomes the second female star to be signed to the Tanzanian record label after Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen.

Wasafi has had a few members join and leave before their contracts run out. The likes of Rich Mavoko and Harmonize had to force their way out of the label citing several issues and favoritism within the camp.

Does the new entrant have the talent and zeal to persevere through the challenges within the camp? Time will tell. Welcome Zuchu!

