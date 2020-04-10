Everybody is looking for a way of entertaining themselves as we countdown to the end of the curfew period. A Pass has released a song about curfew dubbed ‘Mu Curfew’.

Now that almost every local artiste has already sang about COVID-19, the next topic they want to compose songs about seems to be the curfew.

The Ugandan government imposed a 7pm-6am curfew in efforts to curb on the movement of people so as to avoid the quick spread of the Coronavirus.

A Pass sings about the curfew period in this new song. First, the lyrics are rated PG as they contain a strong sexual language as the singer reveals how temptations are taking a toll on him at the moment.

Mu Curfew is written and produced by A Pass himself while the beats were made by Sir Dan Magic. It was mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz. Listen to it here:

