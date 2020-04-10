Bruno K – I don’t harass ladies for nudes and sex, that is not my nature

Singer Bruno Kiggundu, popularly known as Bruno K, has warned his female fans to be careful about an impersonator who has made it a habit of pestering ladies for nudes and sex using his name.

Bruno K alerted his female fans about his impersonator after some ladies bombarded his Facebook Page inbox raising complaints of how someone claiming to be him is asking for nudes and sex.

The Faridah singer took to his page to warn all his female fans of how he doesn’t own a Facebook account in his names but only owns a page.

He went ahead to caution all her fans not to fall prey to the impersonator who is pestering them for their nudes and sex in his names before adding that he doesn’t ask for coitus from his female fans.

My lovely people I would like to warn you especially the ladies I don’t have a Facebook account in my names. All I have is a page which is this one. Don’t fall for these horny chaps asking for nudes and sex hiding behind my name. Nze sisabiliza that’s not my nature. So be Alert if you can report these fake accounts. God bless you. Bruno K

