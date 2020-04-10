Navio set to launch 15-track ‘Strength In Numbers’ album online

Ugandan rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio is set to become the very first Ugandan artiste to launch a full music album online. Navcorp in conjunction with Icon Studios presents the “Strength In Numbers” online album launch on 25th April 2020.

“Strength In Numbers” is a 15-track music album on which Navio features collaborations with several local, African, and global stars. There are a couple of singles which have already dominated the airwaves across the continent.

With Ugandans stuck at their homes in obedience to the set quarantine and curfew guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Navio and management saw it fittest to launch his latest album online.

The album features the likes of Burna Boy, Seyi Shay, Ice Prince, Vanessa Mdee, Khaligraph Jones, Joh Makini, Flex D’Paper, King Saha, Daddy Andre, The Mith, King Saha, Lay Lizzy, Samurae, Shiela WYA, and Mike Yangstar.

“Strength In Numbers” features diverse production from some of the best Producers and Instrumentalists in Uganda including; Nessim, Samurae, Izaya, Anthony Sewabuga, Charmant Mushaga, Mohammed Conta, Ellputo, Mike Yangstar, among others.

Navio explains that African music is defined greatly by diversity and he has embraced the trait in the “Strength In Numbers” album which consists of different sounds

When people like my brother Burna Boy have talked to me about Africa finding ‘one sound’ that may be useful for ‘Numbers’ but I don’t believe it’s African. I wake up wanting to hear Congo music, lunch time I might play some Senegalese joints, in the afternoon I’m bumping an album from Morocco the Namibia. Living peacefully with our diversity is our most treasured African trait . Diversity of sound is where our identity lies. Navio

Navio stresses that the album is aimed at uniting Africans as one large group of brothers and sisters. He talks about the emphasis of the most important people in African music being the numbers on ground rather than those online.

On 25th April 2020, the album will be dropping on all Navio’s online platforms (@Naviomusic) and Navio Universe on YouTube. Brace yourselves!

