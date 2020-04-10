Ugandan artists are broke and live artificial lives – Tamale Mirundi

Former Presidential Press Secretary Tamale Mirundi has again stung local musicians after he termed them as ‘broke people who live artificial lives’.

Tamale Mirundi labeled local entertainers as “broke people who live artificial lives” after he was asked to give his opinion on why we haven’t seen local musicians donate to the public during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

In his reply, he cheekily trolled artists as he likened their brokenness to that of journalists and men who work as lodge attendants reasoning that it is the sole reason as to why they always hide in dark shades.

Our local musicians are broke just like journalists. Do you know how much those music videos cost? That is why they lock themselves in dark shades. Those pretending to be cruising expensive rides are nothing and don’t have anything to show and in fact, they are living artificial lives because that is what their lives force them to live like. The only things they mostly showoff are shoes, clothes, watches of which some are even hoggish and outdated fashion outfits. Tamale Mirundi

He also went ahead and claimed how he has never heard of the self-proclaimed money bag and artists promoter Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa and questioned who he is.

Tamale Mirundi, however, commended SK Mbuga and Ham Kiggundu for their generosity after they contributed hugely to the national COVID-19 relief program.

Read Also: “Artists asking for compensation over banned shows need to be whipped” – Tamale Mirundi