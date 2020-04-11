Events organizer Balaam Barugahara is unhappy with the way local comedians have ‘shown their levels of brokenness and poverty’ during this Coronavirus pandemic.

Balaam who was speaking in an interview with Spark TV disclosed that he came across several video clips from different comedians begging for the 6Kgs of posho and beans and felt disgusted by the entertainers.

He, therefore, called upon the comedians to learn how to save some money from their shows and events so that when such a pandemic occurs the next time, they don’t find themselves begging like the vulnerable and poor.

In the same interview, Balaam told comedians that when things get better and resume with their events, they should start side businesses that will always bail them out during crises rather than begging and crying out to the Head of State.

A few days back, comedians hit studio and also recorded a song that spread awareness about the deadly disease where most of Uganda’s renown comedians featured.

