Bebe Cool applauds Bobi Wine’s support towards the National Task Force

Gagamel International CEO Bebe Cool has commended Bobi Wine and his pressure group ‘People Power’ Movement for their support to the National Task Force in the fight against deadly COVID-19 disease.

While speaking to Bukedde TV on how he is going through the quarantine period, Bebe Cool applauded Bobi Wine for showing concern and a good heart towards the nation in this crisis as he offered foodstuff to the government.

I thank Bobi Wine and his Power Power movement for contributing generously towards the National Task Force in these hard times of fighting the deadly Corona-virus pandemic. Though, I feel they need to add more because they have the capacity to supply more than what they gave to the Task Force. They are a powerful group with much potential that what they exhibited. Bebe Cool

He furthermore thanked other companies and organizations like the Buganda Kingdom that have also offered foodstuff and other materials in the battle to kick out the killer disease that has put the world on its knees.

The Wire Wire singer added that he has been also hugely affected by quarantine as much of his works have stalled even though he has a sticker that permits him to drive during the lockdown.

