Local singer Catherine Kusasira Sserugga is nursing injuries after she slid and fell, hit her head and back hard on the floor in the bathroom on Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10PM after she had had a shower.

Apparently as she was coming out of the bathroom, she fell flat and wide on her back and collapsed for at least five minutes before she gained her consciousness and later called for help when she couldn’t support her self on her feet.

She was then reportedly supported into a vehicle and quickly rushed to the nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Apparently she is recovering quite well and she is very thankful to God that she is still alive though she still feels some pain in her chest, back, head and some abdominal parts.

#Olugambo:Catherine Kusasira ali ku ndiri.Agudde mu kinaabiro ng'anaaba Posted by Bukedde TV 2 on Friday, April 10, 2020

Let’s join hands and wish Kusasira a quick recovery!

