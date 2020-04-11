Congratulatory messages are pouring in for NTV’s power-couple Andrew Kabuura and wife Flavia Tumusiime after the pair welcomed their new bundle of joy on Friday 10th April.

The couple gave birth to a healthy bouncing baby boy at Nakasero hospital were the family is reported to be in perfect shape and having a good time together.

According to reliable information reaching our news desk, the newly born baby was immediately named Liam Ahabwe Kabuura.

The couple walked down the aisle on 12th January 2019, at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala.

However, earlier this year rumors made rounds on several different media platforms about the pair deleting each other’s photos on Instagram and many thought there was trouble in paradise.

With that put aside, let’s congratulate the couple upon growing their family.

