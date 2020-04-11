Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has dropped a brand new track dubbed 2020 (Tweni Tweni). Listen to the audio here first.

In his latest jam, Eddy Kenzo is clearly heard singing about quarantine as he immediately kickstarts his song.

He goes on to question what has really happened to the year that many ushered in joy, peace and with Fireworks is turning out to be as well asking the year to end very fast.

The 2015 BET Award winner adds that the year has turned out to be very tough as everyone has to stay indoors something that has put down the economy and taken away joy from people all over the world plus forcing others out of business.

He, however, encourages believers and everyone to continue trusting and pray to God so that we overcome this tough period.

To prove that he is one of the people who are hopeful that this situation will come to end, Eddy Kenzo quoted his song’s artwork with the late Nelson Mandela’s story of how he was in Isolation for 27 years without family and luxuries but stayed hopeful until he overcame.

