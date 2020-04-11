Madrat and Chiko donate tonnes of maize flour to the National Task Force

In tough times, people with money show their true colors. For stand-up comedy duo Madrat and Chiko, this COVID-19 crisis meant donating 10 tonnes of maize flour to the National Task Force.

Unlike other comedians who cried out to government to come to their rescue in these tough times, Madrat and Chiko have stood out to be different.

This is after the duo who decided to use some of their savings to give back to their fans.

They paraded a truck full of food relief that they handed over to the National Task Force in efforts to help the government feed many Ugandans who are locked-down without anything to feed on.

We hope fellow comedians will emulate their gestures and also do the same to their fans after the pair set the pace.

