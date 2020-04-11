Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda appears to have turned his guns on those who are criticising artists who have so far failed to financially contribute towards the COVID-19 fight.

Through his social media, the Superman hit singer has requested all those critiquing and pinning artists for failing to financially contribute towards the COVID-19 fight to first put the pressure on their pastors.

Ykee Benda reasoned that apart from pastor Kayanja and Bujingo who have so far contributed positively towards the deadly pandemic that has hit the whole world, there are still several pastors who collect millions every Sunday but are yet to show face in the fight.

He then went ahead to claim that when those several pastors are done, then able artists can follow suit noting that the music business doesn’t pay handsomely as many fans think.

Ykee Benda concluded his post by thanking all those who have contributed to the fight with foodstuffs and other items for God to bless them the more.

Before u pressure artists for not financially contributing to the COVID-19 fight, please first pressure our dear pastors who collect millions every Sunday, we have a number of them not only Pastor Kayanja and Pastor Bujingo who have already contributed. Then able artists too will contribute because actually our music doesn’t pay as u all expect but Eli Oyo yena anaba asobode ajakuwayo kyasobode mumutima mulungi , anaba tasobode its ok still. Otherwise thanks to whoever has contributed to the fight with money, food, sensitizing music and anything they gave in , May the almighty bless you

