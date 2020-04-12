Currently stuck in Uganda after President Museveni banned flights in and out of the country, famous Canadian graffiti artist Monk-E is gaining popularity for his graffiti paintings which are changing the face of Kampala.

Monk-E, real name David Yergeau, is one of the most recognized iconic figures in the Hip-hop culture in Quebec, Canada. Widely known for his prose and urban painting, he has managed to impose his artistic vision across the world.

Uganda is a country in which he seems to have found a home away from home. Within Kampala, you must have already come across the famous graffiti paintings of Eddy Kenzo, Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Mowzey Radio (RIP) – all were done by Monk-E.

Recently, Monk.E commenced his annual world tour in Uganda with over 8 countries on his booking list. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, he had to cancel his tour and plan his return to Canada.

That, however, is not what the artist had planned for 2020. He insisted on staying in Uganda so that he could use his inspiration to work on more of his art.

Monk-E’s first creation is a painting that talks about tradition and change involving the Kabaka and Ugandan scenery. His location during this quarantine period is still undisclosed but sources close to him reveal that he is taking time off alone to get a lot of art done before he can travel to other parts of the world when the situation normalizes.

Recently, the master graffiti artist was spotted at Legends Sports Bar in Lugogo painting a mural of the city Kampala itself. We shall have to wait for bars to open to see his newest works but for now, we have some photos for you below:













