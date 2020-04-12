Eddy Kenzo applauds President Museveni’s measures on COVID-19

Amongst most African presidents, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has handled the COVID-19 pandemic excellently according to Eddy Kenzo who is still stuck in Cote d’Ivore after flights back into the country were halted.

Edrisah Musuuza, a.k.a Eddy Kenzo is a music gem across the continent. His influence spreads wide across and he boasts a huge following in most African countries.

Despite his power, money, and fame; the first Ugandan to win a B.E.T award has been stuck in Cote d’Ivore where he had traveled to perform at the Masa Fest on 16th March 2020.

Eddy Kenzo upon return to Uganda after winning the Viewer’s Choice award the the 2015 BET Awards

Despite being locked out of his motherland, Kenzo is very happy with how President Museveni has contained the situation in Uganda as the country has not registered any deaths but a couple of recoveries of the 53 Coronavirus cases that have been registered since 22nd March.

Through his social media platforms, Kenzo noted that in Cote d’Ivore, 533 COVID-19 positive cases have so far been registered with four deaths and people are still roaming the streets normally contrary to the Ugandan government which imposed a 14-day 7pm-6am curfew and a 32-days lockdown.

533 cases, 4 deaths in Cote d’ivoire. President museveni is doing a great Job. Bano abantu bagana okola total lockdown kati laba. Even some people are still working and public transport still working kati awo I don’t know how they are going to be in one month to come. Pray for us. Eddy Kenzo | Twitter

Do you agree with Eddy Kenzo on this? Has Prsident Museveni handled the situation excellently?

