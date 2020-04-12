News

(PHOTOS) Harmonize recruits first artiste under Konde Music Worldwide

Josh Ruby
ago

Just a few days after Diamond Platnumz unveiled a new songstress signed to his WCB record label, Harmonize has also unveiled Ibraah Tz as his first signing under his Konde Music Worldwide record label.

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize, seems to always ready to rise to the challenge against his former boss Diamond Platnumz.

Having left WCB last year, Harmonize started his own label; Konde Music Worldwide. He unveiled his first signee under the record label yesterday (11th April 2020).

Through his social media platforms, the self-proclaimed Konde Boy shared photos of his new signee; a Singer and Songwriter named Ibraah Tz. Harmonize revealed that Ibraah had been officially signed to KMW.

Jioni Ya Leo …!!! Nafsi Inaniambia Mungu Anaetoa Na Kubariki Vipaji Ndie Mungu Anaegawa Upendo Katika Nyoyo Za Waja Wake Safii Na Nyeupe….!!! Binafsi Natambua Uchanga Wa Kampuni Inayonisimamia Pia Natambua Changamoto Tulizotoka Kupitia Punde..!!! Kifedha Naamini Kinachotufanya Mpaka Tuwe Hapa Leo Ni Dua Zenu Pamoja Na Upendo Ambao Nibaraka Toka Kwa Mungu Kama Unavyotambua Mambo Haya Ya Kusimamia Msanii Ama Wasanii Yanahitaji Uwekezaji Mkubwa Sana…!!! Richa Ya Kujinyima Kujichanga Changa Tunako Endelea Nako Lakini Haijawa Sababu Ya Kuruhusu Vipaji Ama Ndoto Za Kijana Yeyote Mwenye Kipaji Zipote…!!! shukrani Sana (UONGOZI) Kiukweli Kabisa Mlipaswa kufocus Zaidi Na Mimi ili Kuendelea Kufungua Milango Zaidi ..!!! Na kuendelea Kuitangaza #Bongoflavour Lakini Mkasema Hapana Mtajikamua Mtajinyima Na Kwa Mapenzi Ya Wanachi Basi Kijana Mwenzetu Atimize Ndoto Yake Ili Yeye Pamoja Na Familia Yake Ipate Walau Faraja Asanteni Sanaa Kwa nia Ya Dhati Kwa Msanii Mwenzangu Ambae Naamini Katika Kipaji Chake Ama Tunu Aliyopewa Na Mungu …!!! Naweza Sema Bila Shaka Hata Ikitokea Siku Siimbi Muziki Teena..!!! Naamini @Ibraah_tz Nimtu Ambae Anaweza Fanya Kila Ninacho Fanya ..!! 100% Kwaheshima Kubwa Sina Budi Kuku karibisha Rasmi @Kondegang Brother .!!!@ibraah_tz Naamini Kwapamoja Tunaweza Kuwa Njia Ya Kuupeleka Muziki Wetu Another Level….!!!! Na Kesho Kuwafungulia Vijana Wenzetu Njia Waliopo Mtaani Watoto Wa Kimaskini Kama Sisi …!!! Nikuombe tu Uamini Katika Wananchi Watakao kupokea Na Kukusikiliza Ndio Wanaweza Kubadirisha Maisha Yako Nakusisitiza Kuwapenda Na Kuwaheshimu ….!! 🙏 Pia Nikuombe Wewe Rafiki Unaesoma Ujumbe Huu Kumuandikia Neno (1) Tuu Ambalo Unahisi Litamfariji Kumtia Moya Na Ukawe Kati Ya Watu Wa Mwanzo Kabisa…!!! Walio Mtakia Heri Na Mafanikio Mema Katika Safari Yake Anayoianza Leo hiii Kijana Mwenzetu ..!! Ibraah_tz 🙏Pia unaweza Ku follow Handle Zake…!!! 🙏 Instagram: @ibraah_tz Twitter: IBRAAH_TZ Facebook: @IBRAAH_TZ YouTube: IBRAAH TikTok : @Ibraah_tz KONDE MUSIC WORLDWIDE. #Ibraahkondegang @Kondegang 🌍

Congratulations Ibraah. Welcome to the geng!

