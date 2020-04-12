(PHOTOS) Harmonize recruits first artiste under Konde Music Worldwide

Just a few days after Diamond Platnumz unveiled a new songstress signed to his WCB record label, Harmonize has also unveiled Ibraah Tz as his first signing under his Konde Music Worldwide record label.

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize, seems to always ready to rise to the challenge against his former boss Diamond Platnumz.

Having left WCB last year, Harmonize started his own label; Konde Music Worldwide. He unveiled his first signee under the record label yesterday (11th April 2020).

Through his social media platforms, the self-proclaimed Konde Boy shared photos of his new signee; a Singer and Songwriter named Ibraah Tz. Harmonize revealed that Ibraah had been officially signed to KMW.







Congratulations Ibraah. Welcome to the geng!

Read Also: WELCOME ZUCHU! Diamond’s WCB unveils new ‘Queen of Bongo Flava’