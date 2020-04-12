Recho Rey refuses to record more music until she has sex

This might sound as bad news for all lovers and fans of local female Rapper Recho Rey’s music after she rejected any further studio sessions until she has sex.

When Recho Rey, real name Mirembe Recheal, re-branded to shed off his tomboyish looks and settle for a more feminine appearance last year, his management must have ignored a more important need in the female rapper’s life.

The quarantine period seems to have evoked Recho Rey’s sexual feelings and turned her into some uncontrollable woman. Not even her management could stop her from letting her feelings show.

Through her Instagram, Recho Rey threatened not to release any more new music until she has sexual intercourse. On the post, she shared an image showing her bulging groin, as if to express how urgent her desires have gotten.

I’m not recording any songs for now, till I have “s3x” Recho Rey | Instagram

The rapper is ready to keep her promise and if someone doesn’t quench her thirst, she is ready to starve her fans. Over to you guys!

