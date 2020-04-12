Gossip

There is nothing to celebrate about Easter in quarantine – Doreen Kabareebe

Josh Ruby
ago

Top Ugandan Model, Socialite, and CEO Kabareebe Models 4 Charity; Doreen Kabareebe, sees no reason of celebrating Easter this year as Coronavirus keeps spreading across the world.

Today, Christians around the world join in celebration of the one of Jesus Christ’s greatest miracles as it is the day on which he arose from the dead, three days after crucifixion.

Doreen Kabareebe is a Christian like many others across the world but she does not see the cause of the Easter celebrations amidst quarantine which was imposed in most countries across the world after the outbreak of COVID-19.

She made her thoughts known through her Twitter account where she said that Jesus is not a human being to betray humankind and rise during the quarantine period.

Honestly, there’s nothing to celebrate this Easter season. Jesus is not a human being to betray us and rise during during this quarantine period.

@DKabareebe | Twitter

On Women’s Day, Kabareebe said that she does not like Women’s Day and doesn’t celebrate the day because it makes women so inferior. She must just have a disliking for most public holidays.

