Bobi Wine urges government to give incentives to local investors

Following the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak that hit the world, Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine believes that the government should avail local investors with incentives like how it does with foreigners.

The 2021 presidential aspirant called out the government to offer incentives to local investors reasoning that the pandemic hit foreign investors hard yet they contribute a lot to the nation’s economic development.

Forget about foreign investors for a minute and give incentives to local investors. The pandemic hit foreigners so hard yet they contribute to the countries economic development greatly. Bobi Wine

Forget foreign investors for a minute, give incentives to local investors because this pandemic has hit them hard yet they contribute a lot to the country's economic development – @HEBobiwine #MorningAtNTV #NTVNews | https://t.co/DrRiJNCUgG pic.twitter.com/zMlPlYeQmY — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) April 13, 2020

He added that finances being invested in areas where money is being spent unnecessary, like the presidential donations, should be diverted to fight the pandemic and also cater for the affected.

The Kyarenga singer also stressed that the government should suspend mobile money and OTT tax so that the use of physical money reduces since it is also away through which the virus is spread.

Bobi Wine furthermore noted that the COVID-19 pandemic came at the right time and it’s something that we need to learn from since we are all vulnerable at the moment.

COVID-19 has come as a plague but I hope that at the end of all this, it teaches us that we are all vulnerable. It is a bad thing but it came at the right time to teach us what we must do – @HEBobiwine #MorningAtNTV #NTVNews | https://t.co/DrRiJNCUgG pic.twitter.com/qsiDW7Mnj3 — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) April 13, 2020

Read Also: Top African Leaders star in Bobi Wine’s alone but altogether against COVID-19 | VIDEO