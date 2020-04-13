Chameleone clashes with URA officials over vehicle registration documents

On top of his rugged voice, Jose Chameleone is heard yelling at URA officials who blocked the road as they requested that he produces the documents showing the registration of his vehicle, a Land Cruiser V8.

The video that has since gone viral was recorded on Sunday 13th April 2020 as the 2021 Lord Mayor hopeful maneuvered the streets en-route Bulange Mengo where he was slated to perform on a BBS Telefayina Live TV show.

A URA tax enforcer is heard asking the singer to produce the documents showing his car’s registration but Chameleone was not ready to oblige to the enforcer’s orders.

Chameleone explains that he did not move with the registration documents in his car and that they were at home. The enforcer who is not ready to fall for the trick orders the singer to go at home and pick the documents. That’s when all hell breaks loose.

The Baliwa singer repeatedly asks why URA always looks out for him and why they are clamping his vehicle and blocking his movement on a public holiday.

You cannot come to me on a public holiday and start bringing your nonsense. We are fed up, we are tired! Today is a public holiday, Easter, Jesus is risen today. When does URA rest? Jose Chameleone

The scuffle proceeds for a while before the singer eventually makes his way through to perform at the Buganda television station. Watch the video below:

It is not the first time that Chameleone has had a scuffle with URA officials over tax issues. Most notably, in 2014 just before his Tubonge Live Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, the singer’s Escalade was towed over Shs42m tax arrears.

