Chameleone escapes arrest as his Land Cruiser V8 is impounded by URA

On Monday 13th April 2020, Jose Chameleone’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser V8 was impounded by Uganda Revenue Authority officials from his home in Seguku but the Leone Island boss was a no show.

On Easter Sunday, a video of Chameleone heatedly arguing with URA officials who had blocked his way at Bulange Way in Mengo made rounds on social media.

From the video, we managed to establish the cause of the scuffle which arose after URA law enforcers intercepted the singer while on his way to BBS Telefayina premises to perform at the station’s Easter Chamuka Live concert.

The URA officials wanted the Baliwa singer to produce the necessary documents showing the registration of his new Land Cruiser V8 vehicle. The singer, who seemed to be in a rush, declined their request and instead hurled sharp words at them.

The revenue enforcers eventually resolved to let the singer perform and then produce the documents the next day. That did not happen as planned according to a new video circulating online.

On Monday, the URA officials gathered a few policemen who stormed Chameleone’s home in Seguku with guns. It is believed that they had taken orders to arrest the singer who wasn’t found at home.

The officials therefore settled for the vehicle which they impounded and drove to the URA offices as they await to receive documentation from Chameleone.

