Chameleone: I’II avail my vehicle’s paperwork after public holidays

Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has promised to avail the registration paperwork for his vehicel, a Land Cruiser V8, to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) after public holidays.

The Leone Island Music Empire CEO made the promise after a URA law-enforcer tasked him to deliver his paperwork last evening as he had just arrived at BBS Terefayina station to perform on a live TV set.

In a video that has now gone viral, Chameleone is seen involved in a heated argument with one of the URA law-enforcers who questions the Leone Island chief to show his car’s registration tax documents.

Chameleone who was a bit late for the show tried to plead with the official to let him first work and later avail the documents but his pleas fell on deaf ears until he lost his cool before revealing how he is fed up of URA’s unprofessional conduct.

Despite the URA who tried to jeopardize the mood. Besides being a Sunday- it’s a public holiday!!! Following me to BBS questioning me about my Car tax – I have all the documents you need. We should stop frustrating each other as we have so much in common in such a time. Let’s be comforters to one another. I will avail you with my car documents as soon as public holidays are over. Jose Chameleone

OUR EASTER CAMUKA SHOW ON BBS TVBBS and all our fans,THANK YOU. To you, the Management and staff of BBS TV, I can't… Posted by Jose Chameleone on Sunday, April 12, 2020

