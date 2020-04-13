Hatim and Dokey ready to settle in love in ‘After Quara’ | AUDIO

Subwami Empire’s rising duo; HD Music – Hatim and Dokey – release a new song titled ‘After Quara’ in which they speak about their anticipations about the situation after quarantine.

Hatim and Dokey a.k.a HD Music is a Ugandan upcoming and promising Dancehall and Afrobeat duo composed of Dokta Brain (Nkwanga Geoffrey) and Hatim (Ken Seruwagi).

Dokta Brain’s strong Songwriting skills are still visible even in this duo and their music is enriched with deep lyrics and rhythm. Hatim’s Dancehall vibe adds the much needed flavor and energy to make a good piece.

The duo’s new song titled After Quara is about the current quarantine period in which everybody is locked up in their houses as Coronavirus continues to sweep across the world.

They sing about how they are ready to settle in love after the nightmare is gone. Everyone is already planning on what they want to do after the lockdown is over. It’s a song you might want to listen to.

Under quarantine, joy and happiness can happen anywhere! After Quara(ntine) is song to help you feel, move, and breathe perfectly as we all face an uncertain future. Hatim and Dokey

Read Also: Hatim and Dokey spread happiness in ‘Zavugidewa’ | VIDEO