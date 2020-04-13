In a season where most artists think that it is the right time for their followers to enjoy and subscribe to their YouTube channels for entertainment, Bebe Cool thinks otherwise.

Bebe Cool, born Moses Ssali, does not buy the idea of artists calling out their fans to subscribe to their YouTube channels for entertainment during this trying time of the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The Gagamel International CEO questions how people who are almost starving can waste their little finances left to watch online entertainment.

About online sales especially in such conditions, the whole issue is that people don’t have finances. So I don’t see people getting their ATM cards and swapping online..hehe just to watch entertainment if food is such a problem in such a time. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool made the statements while responding to a question related to artists using this period of time to increase on their income using online platforms.

He explained how he has been hugely affected by the lock-down stating that he must have lost about Shs60m because he was not able to stage his annual Easter Monday event at Kiwatule.

The Wire Wire singer also stressed that he could have made about UGX40m from the events where he was to be booked to perform during this Easter festive period.

