Among the several artistes who believe that they could have been smiling to the bank had the COVID-19 outbreak not happened is Lydia Jazmine. The songstress reveals that she has made several losses through this period.

Like several other top Ugandan artistes, Jazmine sings and performs for a living. On normal days, an artiste of Lydia Jazmine’s quality is capable of making lots of money on a daily basis.

She is capable of earning three times her usual income on public holidays because it’s on such days that artistes get booked at several events around the country.

The Easter holidays this year have however been a nightmare for several performers and the Masuuka singer is no exception. She reveals that she incurred many losses for the shows missed.

Reportedly, Lydia Jazmine was supposed to perform at several shows within Uganda and abroad. She had been booked to perform in the diaspora in late March and early April.

She had already booked tickets flights to the UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia where she was slated to perform but all were canceled due to COVID-19.









Lydia Jazmine is not the only artiste to curse the day Coronavirus started spreading. Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, Catherine Kusasira, among several other local artistes are still counting losses to-date.

