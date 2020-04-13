We might starve to death if lockdown continues for a month – Spice Diana

Source Management singer Hajjara Diana Namukwaya alias Spice Diana is one of the artists who does not wish this quarantine and lock-down season to go no for one more month.

The update comes through after the singer disclosed her fears about people possibly starving to death if this situation is to be extended for another thirty days.

The Bijikona singer opened about her worries and how she is already fed up of the quarantine season as she discussed how she missed out on her show that was scheduled to take place over this Easter holiday in Canada.

If this thing (lock-down) goes on for another month, we might starve to death because we didn’t see it coming and that is why you see some comedians and artists are coming out to ask for help. Spice Diana

