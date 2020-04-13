Why Spice Diana snubbed BBS Telefayina’s live Easter Chamuka concert

Despite having been earlier contacted to perform at the very first live concert on BBS Telefayina, Spice Diana spent her Easter Sunday dining with friends at her new mansion.

Spice Diana was one of a few artistes who did not appear on BBS Telefayina’s LIVE Concert on Easter Sunday which was graced by several top stars including Chameleone, Mathias Walukagga, Mary Bata, Haruna Mubiru, Coco Finger, among others.

According to Ivan Mulindwa, a Marketing Executive and Promotions Manager at the Bulange Mengo-based TV station, Spice Diana’s demands were overwhelming for the TV station’s management.

Reportedly, Mulindwa reveals that he contacted Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega asking for his artiste to appear and sing at the station’s televised Easter Chamuka concert because the station has an MoU with the artiste.

Lubega however declined the request saying that the Shs200k that had been offered for fuel was really a small amount to give to an artiste of her calibere.

We failed to pass her manager’s complicated operational techniques and huge funds which no one can offer for a TV show. Ivan Mulindwa

Spice Diana’s manager, however, refuted Mulindwa’s claims, according to Big Bang News, saying that they were contacted on short notice and they needed to do rehearsals before they stepped on stage so as to offer the best for their fans.

The Bajikona singer spent the day interacting with her fans through a Facebook live video as she dined with a couple of her friends at her new mansion along Salaama Road.

