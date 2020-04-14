Balaam denies issuing orders to URA to impound Chameleone’s vehicle

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has totally distanced himself from allegations that pinned him to ordering the Uganda Revenue Authority to impound Jose Chameleone’s Toyota Land Cruiser V8 on Easter Monday.

The Radio 4 CEO denied conniving with URA law enforcers to impound the Baliwa singer’s ride in a phone call interview with Simon Maseruka during his Top 8 Countdown program on Bukedde FM last night.

When Maseruka questioned Balaam about the video clip of him allegedly issuing orders to URA, he quickly denied the allegations stating that he doesn’t know anything concerning Chameleone’s vehicle.

I don’t know anything concerning Chameleone and URA about his vehicle. Just ignore those rumors. Ignore them. Balaam

At the moment, Jose Chameleone’s monster ride is impounded at URA offices as we await what is to happen next.

Watch the video below as Balaam Barugahara allegedly speaks on phone with one of his reporters calling out for the arrest of Bryan White and his security personnel.

