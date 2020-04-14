At the time when most of Jose Chameleone’s friends and associates are distancing from him, Bryan White is at the center of his woes and he is ready to help him in his battle with the Uganda Revenue Authority.

URA impounded Chameleone’s car – a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 – on Easter Monday after he failed to produce the required documents for its registration.

The car is valued at over Shs100m and its taxes are said to be about Shs120m. Chameleone got the car as a gift from a South Sudanese Socialite and Businesswoman Achai Wiir.

The car which still has South Sudanese license plates is believed to have evaded taxes since Chameleone possessed it hence the reason why URA decided to impound it.

Bryan White who was on the scene when Chameleone’s car was being towed away from the singer’s home has reportedly pledged to sort out the withstanding taxes.

At the moment, the vehicle is under URA’s possession as they continue to evaluate and compile a report on what to do next for the Leone Island Music Empire boss.

