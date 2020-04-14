Not even quarantine and lockdown can stop Winnie Nwagi and Chozen Blood’s love affair. The latter revealed that they are in constant communication and the songstress just keeps getting hotter each day.

Before Coronavirus befell us, Chozen Blood and Winnie Nwagi were constantly proving all rumors connecting them to being a couple right.

The two singers who were often seen together on different public functions also shared videos on their social media accounts enjoying each other’s company at Nwagi’s home.

As most relationships are being put to test by the distance created by the quarantine and curfew in Uganda, Nwagi and Chozen are only growing stronger.

Currently living separately, it is reported that both celebrities have made it a point to communicate on a daily basis. According to Chozen, Nwagi is getting hotter each day.

Winnie Nwagi is very fine. I talk with her regularly, she is fine. We do video calls and she is becoming more beautiful every day. The quarantine can not stop our connection. Chozen Blood

Love is in the air.

