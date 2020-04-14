Tanasha: Getting impregnated by Diamond was a MISTAKE

Diamond Platnumz’s ex-girlfriend Tanasha Oketch Donna reveals that she was not ready to be the Tanzanian singer’s baby mama and it was a mistake that she could not reverse.

Kenyan radio presenter-cum-singer Tanasha Donna is no longer interested in getting back with her ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz. The two separated in late February 2020.

During an interview with a local publication in Kenya, True Love Magazine, Tanasha revealed that it came as a shocker to discover that she was pregnant for Diamond because she was not yet ready to be a mother.

She goes ahead to note that it happened because she was not keeping track of her menstrual cycle and upon realization that she was pregnant, she wanted to abort the pregnancy.

I was careful not to fall in love with him completely because I wanted to know him better. I was shocked to learn I was pregnant for him. I was not ready to be a mother. It happened because I was not keeping track of my menstruation cycle. I really thought of terminating the pregnancy and also promised myself to be more careful next time, should I have gone the termination way, but thank God I did not go through with my thoughts. Tanasha Donna

Tanasha goes ahead to note that for about six months, her relationship with Diamond was on the rocks despite both trying to see a way through till it eventually collapsed.

At some point, I got a bit lost because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son, not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end, things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest. Tanasha Donna

