I was joking, I can’t ask for money on Facebook – Eddy Kenzo speaks out

Ugandan singer Ediriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has apologized to everyone who took the Facebook post of him begging for Western Union money from his fans very seriously. He says that he was just joking.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO went on to reveal that he is not actually doing as bad as most people perceived it, adding that he can’t ask for money on Facebook even though he is spending a lot in a foreign land.

He, however, stressed that he is unhappy to be locked down in Ivory Coast where the Coronavirus pandemic found him while assigned to some duties.

Mbaramusizako bantu bange yesterday nakoze post saying anti ani ayina western union muwe emotoka yange mbambi nabadde nsaga. Naye joke yange abantu bakitute serious I wasn’t serious at all that was a joke. Ekifananyi kyenakoze seza kyabadde sad but it doesn’t mean that I was sad no. Naye joke yange abantu bakitute serious I wasn’t serious at all that was a joke. Ekifananyi kyenakoze seza kyabadde sad but it doesn’t mean that I was sad. No. As you can see these other pictures below I took yesterday I’m not happy to be in a foreign land and I spend a lot but still siyinza kusaba bantu sente ku Facebook and I’m not doing that bad. I’m sorry eri mwena bekyayisiza obuubi. But was joking thank you and God bless you all mbagara nyo era mbasabira nyo. Nsigadde nga Yenze musuuza eddy eno mu ivory coast. Eddy Kenzo

The Tweyagale singer tendered in his apology after several of his followers and well-wishers requested for his mobile money number so as to send him some money for upkeep.

