Kenzo already uncertain of the next 21 days of lockdown

After President Museveni added more 21 days to the already completed 32-day lockdown period, Eddy Kenzo is uncertain of his own future as he languishes in Cote d’Ivore where he has been stuck since March.

If there is any Ugandan celebrity that has suffered the most in this Coronavirus period then it is Eddy Kenzo. He was caught off guard by the lockdown in Uganda as it was announced while he was in Ivory Coast where he had gone to perform.

Past days have seen him cry out to his fans and the government as he always reveals how his daily life style has changed. He was sick a few days ago all due to the change in diet.

Just as Kenzo thought he was about to fly back to Uganda, President Museveni added more 21 days to the lockdown period pushing it till May 5th.

That means that the singer cannot fly back into the country until then since the lockdown affects travel as passenger flights in and out of the country were banned.

Having learnt of the President’s decision, Kenzo rushed to Twitter to ask his followers for money in exchange for his car. He revealed that the situation in Cote d’Ivore is just getting worse and he is uncertain of the future.

I Was watching president adding more 21 days of which mutufu kubanga kiyamba egwanga naye nze sigenda kufa banange. Who can send me Western Union. Muwe emotoka yange otherwise siri bulungi. Eno tugenda mu 700 cases. Eddy Kenzo

Eno tugenda mu 700 cases. pic.twitter.com/s6w7OOICJe — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) April 14, 2020

