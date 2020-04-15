Zari Hassan: I can’t donate to COVID-19, I am taking care of my family

South Africa-based Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan had no kind words for one of her Ugandan followers who urged her to donate food to those starving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From politicians, to musicians, and now Ugandans have diverted their focus to socialites in their bid to urge the wealthy celebrities to donate to the poor during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Zari Hassan was not left out when one of her followers questioned why she is posting challenges on her socials instead of donating food to her fans who are starving.

A one Kimbugwe Alexus commented on one of her Facebook posts asking her when she will ever donate food to those starving. He commented, “Naye ogaba ddi akawunga ffe enjala etuluma owoza challenge,” Translated to mean, “When will you donate posho, we are hungry and you’re doing challenges.“

Like a hen protecting its chicks, Zari went ham in reply to Kimbugwe’s statement as she reminded him of how she is a mother taking care of her family of five children.

I’m taking care of my family. Who refused you to look for your money. I can’t take care of my children and add mature men as well. You should be ashamed. I am also struggling alone as a woman. Zari Hassan’s response (Translated to English)

We leave a stern warning to all social media users who feel like they can say anything to a celebrity and get away with it. Just don’t ever think you’ll have a way with Zari.

