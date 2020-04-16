There is more good news for Ugandans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as statistics show signs of improvement. All tests done on 15th April 2020 turned out negative for COVID-19 and more recoveries were registered.

As the Coronavirus keeps spreading across the world, the Ugandan government and the Ministry of Health has done a great job in containing the spread of the disease within the borders.

On Tuesday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the lockdown till May 5th with an extra 21 days added to the initial 32-day curfew and quarantine period.

All measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 seem to be yielding great results according to the statistics that were released by the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, 1,032 samples tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute. Of those tested, 551 samples were taken from truck drivers at border points while the remaining 481 samples were taken from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts in the country.

4 patients were discharged from Mulago Hospital after recovering and testing negative for COVID-19 with two tests done on each. This brings the total number of those discharged to 12. The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 55

Good news. We’re in this together, we need to obey to the guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health. Stay home, stay safe!

