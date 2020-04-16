Balaam should be careful next time – Chameleone cautions

Singer Jose Chameleone has cautioned events organizer Balaam Barugahare to be very careful with his words next time after reports circulated claiming that he issued orders to URA to have the singer’s car impounded.

In a video that made rounds on social media showing Chameleone’s car being impounded by URA enforcement officers, a voice is heard making the commands in another car on the scene.

Most people, including Chameleone’s close friend King Saha, claim that it was Balaam Barugahare who made the orders to have Chameleone arrested and his car towed away.

Balaam has since denied making such statements and he asked his followers to ignore such baseless rumors which are aimed at dragging his name in cheap politics.

In a statement that Chameleone released through his Facebook page, the Leone Island singer reveals that he has played the video over and over again trying to understand whose voice it was.

Despite no conclusion being reached yet on who the orders were coming from, Chameleone says that he is still trying to understand Balaam’s actions and cautions him to be very careful next time.

Many people are concerned about the back ground voice in the Video as my car was being taken for verification that seem to sound like my friend, Balaam’s voice. I’ve played and replayed the video, and I think I will make a statement after a word with Balaam to understand his actions. For now, I can only say that as a key player in the music industry, he should be more careful next time. Jose Chameleone | Facebook

