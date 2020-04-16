Popular comedy group Bizonto have issued fellow comedian Kaffero Tobby alias Dr. T Amale 21-day’s ultimatum to apologize to Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine or else get fired from the group.

Speaking to Spark TV’s LiveWire gossip show, Dr. T Amale was asked by fellow comedians to apologize to the People Power pressure group leader through his socials or publicly as he did when he made a video that was out of their guidelines.

In the video in question, Dr. T Amale throws insults to People Power followers and Bobi Wine on the Bizonto YouTube channel which the group claims has since damaged their image in public.

They went on to explain that they require him to do it the shortest period as possible as it was written in a letter that they sent him.

At the moment, we await to hear Dr. T Amale’s response to the ultimatum that he was given and his next step.

Bizonto bitabukidde zonto munaabwe, Dr T Amale, bimuwadde nsalesale okwetondera abawagizi ba People Power ne Bobi Wine sinakindi bamugobe mu kibiina kyabwe#LiveWireUpdates Posted by SPARK TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

