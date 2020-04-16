Do the needful – Full Figure trashes Zari’s pillowcase dress challenge

Local singer-turned-presidential adviser Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi launched an attack on South Africa-based Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan as she trashed her pillowcase dress-code challenge.

The outspoken Full Figure urged Zari to do the needful by donating 50 bags of beans to the nation in these trying times of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic rather than posting social media challenges.

Zari Hassan doing the pillowcase challenge with her daughter

The Full Blast show presenter furthermore stung Zari by stating that her fellow rich friends have donated to the nation in these trying times but she is just busy slaying and posting useless challenges.

Full Figure concluded questioning Zari on what she thinks Ugandans will ever benefit from her since she cannot even donate a little of what she has in her pockets for all the time they have supported her hustle.

Bana Uganda tebagenda kulya zino Challenge do the needful and donate at least 50 bags of beans to them fellow rich people are donating gwe owoza challenge gulila abantu ku meere Bana Uganda nga bakwagade bo balikufuna ko kaki?? Full Figure

This comes after the mother of five, through his Facebook comment section, openly told one of her followers of how she can’t donate to the COVID-19 Task Force.

