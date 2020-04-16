I’ve never had sex with Daddy Andre – Angella Katatumba

Singer Angella Katatumba has revealed that for over three months when she was in a romantic relationship with Producer, Singer and Songwriter Daddy Andre, they never had sex.

A few weeks ago, Angella Katatumba shocked the world as she ended her three months’ old relationship with Daddy Andre citing that the producer refused to test for HIV.

During an interview with Lord Kaiyz on Sanyuka TV, the songstress revealed that she has never had sex with Daddy Andre because he refused to test for HIV.

Angella Katatumba said that she decided to end the relationship with Daddy Andre because he refused to test for HIV and it is for the same reason that they had never had sex for the 3 months they were together.

No, no. We hadn’t (had sex). That’s what that statement meant, we hadn’t. I wonder why people are so surprised about that. Angella Katatumba

Read Also: “I left Daddy Andre because he failed to do the HIV test” – Angella Katatumba