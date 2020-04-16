We are broke and David Lutalo is to blame – Sasha Brighton

Singer Sasha Brighton has come out to blame Da Hares singer David Lutalo for causing her financial desert in this second phase of the deadly COVID-19 national lockdown.

Sasha Brighton explains that David Lutalo is the root cause of her dry pockets because he influenced her to chew all her money in the lyrics for his song titled Eatzote.

David Lutalo’s Eatzote is a jam that could easily be translated to mean ‘Eat it all’. Since it was a feel-good song talking about living your life fully while you still can, Sasha Brighton also took heed to the advice not knowing that tough times were ahead.

Taking to her socials last evening, Sasha Brighton pointed fingers at David Lutalo blaming him for influencing her to carelessly spend her money in a funny way without minding to save for the future.

In this situation @davidlutalomusic1 is to blame ssebo u told us to eatzote and we did now see this lockdown we ate all our money under ur influence why David why????????? Sasha Brighton

It should be remembered that Sasha Brighton and hubby Herbert Shonga are expecting twins anytime soon before this year ends.

